Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, June 24: Intense rainfall and thunderstorms in many regions of the country

Again in many places in the country, except for the eastern and southeastern regions, there will be intense rainfall and powerful thunderstorms.

Hail is also expected. There is also a risk of flooding. Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 32°, in Sofia – around 26°, along the Black Sea coast – between 27° and 30°.

On the coast it will be sunny. Both the wind and the sea waves will be weak, and the sea water temperature is 23° - 24°.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the mountains, with a lower probability in the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will remain unchanged. Sunny weather will prevail, but there will also be areas with afternoon rainfall.

It will also be mostly sunny during the weekends. It will rain in fewer and fewer places, and maximum temperatures will slightly increase.