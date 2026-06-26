The emblematic case of large-scale construction in the forest areas of the “Baba Alino“ area near Varna is entering a decisive phase. While the District Prosecutor's Office unravels the scheme through five separate pre-trial proceedings, over 100 residents of the complex are filing petitions to stop the demolition, and the court has categorically refused to reinstate the dismissed head of the local cadastre.

New revelations: Five cases and interrogation of the investor

The investigation into the “illegal city“ in the area of the “Chaika“ resort is growing rapidly. The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna is already working on five official pre-trial proceedings for official misconduct and inaction of the local administration. As part of the investigations, Ukrainian entrepreneur Oleg Nevzorov, representing the investor “KUB Corporation“, was questioned for the first time.

The prosecutor's office announced that there are currently no legal grounds for his detention, and Nevzorov himself claims that the construction is completely legal and denied that he used a political umbrella. According to the prime minister's statements, however, Bulgarian services are checking whether pressure was exerted by foreign diplomatic figures in this case.

The court ruled: No mercy for the fences and the cadastre

The administrative court in Varna made two key decisions in the saga. First, the magistrates dismissed the appeal of the investor “VilApart Arkanum“ Ltd. and confirmed the order of the Regional Forestry Directorate (RDG) for the immediate removal of illegal fences in 9 properties in the forest fund. Excavators have already started work on their removal on the ground.

The second important decision of the court is that it did not reinstate the suspended director of the Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre (SGKK) - Varna. The acting regional minister made two attempts to dismiss her because of the relocation of buildings in the massifs. However, the dismissed boss counters with an official position that according to the law, the cadastre is obliged to register all existing buildings on the site, regardless of whether they are legal or not.

Residents in the complex submit a petition to save their homes

Over 100 property owners and residents of the complex (most of whom are Ukrainian refugees) submitted an official petition requesting an immediate halt to all demolition procedures. People are worried because they purchased the homes with regular contracts, pay mortgages and have paid taxes to the National Revenue Agency and utility bills.

Residents are demanding an urgent meeting with Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. At the moment, however, the municipality's position remains firm – The buildings were built through a large-scale scheme with false documents and certificates of tolerance from the previous administration, which is why the buildings are subject to demolition. At present, the electricity and water supply to the sites has not been interrupted until the full clarification of the legal cases.