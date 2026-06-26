The government will discuss the problems with water shortages and water pipes in the country

The problem with water shortages, water pipes and irrigation systems will be discussed today at a working meeting in the Council of Ministers, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, as well as representatives of the relevant departments, will participate in it.

According to data from the Water and Sewerage Operators, as of June 22, 13 municipalities have a water supply regime. Among them are the city of Targovishte and 27 villages, 15 of which are in Veliko Tarnovo and 6 - in Pernik. Nearly 15 thousand people are affected by the water regimes.

At the end of May, Minister Shishkov announced within the framework of parliamentary control that a program for large-scale replacement of the depreciated water supply network in the country is being prepared.

Priority will be given to identifying settlements with a deficit of water sources and compromised water supply pipelines.