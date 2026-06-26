Martin Dimitrov: The budget of "Progressive Bulgaria" is one of the worst and most worrying in recent years

“The budget of "Progressive Bulgaria" is one of the worst and most worrying in recent years. There has not been a deficit of 5.7% since 1995-1996, during the time of Zhan Videnov.“ This was stated by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov in a statement from the parliamentary rostrum.

According to him, it is the state that is becoming the main factor for a new rise in prices.

Dimitrov pointed out that even GERB and DPS have not proposed such a budget with such a high deficit and record new indebtedness.

„Where is your plan for reforms? How will you turn off the tap of corruption? Why are there no reforms and where are they?“, the MP asked.

He warned that if the budget deficit is not limited and real reforms are not started, the government of „Progressive Bulgaria“ will face serious financial risks.

„If you allow a deficit of 5.7%, this will be the beginning of the Romanian scenario with a severe budget situation. We should not allow the situation to deteriorate dramatically, and then only look for solutions. "Open your ears and let's prepare a national reform plan together," Dimitrov urged.

According to him, Budget 2026 should be withdrawn.

“Seek consent in the National Assembly for the preparation of a better budget“, Martin Dimitrov also urged.