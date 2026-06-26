Maria Mincheva: There are good things in this budget, there are also many shocking things

There are good things in this budget, there are also many shocking things. The size of the deficit is very worrying. This was commented on by Maria Mincheva, Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber, to BNT.

Petar Mishev, economic analyst at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, said that there are no striking surprises in the state's budget plan.

„However, many questions arise”, he noted.

„The deficit is something extremely shocking. Politicians are increasingly difficult to believe. The debt continues to grow, the trend is to continue – "By 2028, we will have to pay off 50 billion in debt," Mincheva is categorical.

According to Mishev, raising the maximum insurance threshold is a reasonable step: "The growth is even smaller than necessary, because in our opinion it should be related to the growth of the average insurance income."

Mincheva believes that the automatic approach is wrong. However, Mishev pointed out that there are no automatics in the "Education" sector.