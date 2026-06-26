"Progressive Bulgaria" on the proposed Budget 2026: It is based on real numbers, not speculation

In the parliament from "Progressive Bulgaria" stated that the 2026 budget is based on real numbers, not political speculation, BNR reports.

According to Konstantin Prodanov, the claims that the previous administration left a budget with a 3% deficit do not correspond to the facts.

Prodanov also rejected the accusations that the government is freezing incomes and pointed out that the minimum wage is increasing by 12.6%, a 5% indexation of salaries in the public sector is planned, and pensions will be updated according to the Swiss rule.

"How do we really stop the waterfall, because we really do it. A real waterfall of public funds was flowing out under your administration. We are stopping the leak. How? By canceling the possibility of indexing existing contracts for current repairs and construction under the Public Procurement Act. By introducing a strict ceiling on advance payments. By ending the distribution of money in the dark to municipalities. "The cancellation of the so-called Annex 3 is not a handout from the plane, as you claim, but the introduction of iron control," he commented.

Prodanov also defended capital expenditures, stating that cutting them would mean stopping investments in municipal infrastructure, roads, modernization of the army, and projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.