Weather today, forecast for Saturday, June 27: Sunny. Afternoon rain in isolated places

It will be sunny. Around and after noon, mainly over the eastern and mountainous regions in isolated places it will rain. There will be a weak, in Eastern Bulgaria moderate wind from the east-northeast.

Maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 36°, in Sofia - around 31°. And along the Black Sea Coast it will be mostly sunny. After noon, mainly along the northern coast in isolated places it will rain. There will be a weak to moderate wind from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 30°, and the sea water temperature is 24° - 25°. The sea will be calm.

The weather will be sunny in the mountains. Around and after noon, light rain is possible in places. The wind will be moderate from the northeast. The maximum temperatures in our resorts will be from 18° in Aleko to 22° in Borovets. In Bansko and Smolyan around 28°. Very hot weather is expected in the coming days with maximum temperatures between 32° and 37°.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon hours over Western Bulgaria. Temperatures will rise further and will be between 34° and 39°. On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be precipitation and thunderstorms in more places, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures there will drop by 3 - 4 degrees, while they will remain higher in the eastern half of the country.