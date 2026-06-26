The District Prosecutor's Office - Vratsa will bring the driver of a BMW car, who caused a serious accident with two victims in Mezdra, as a defendant. The incident claimed the lives of two minors, and the state prosecution will request the permanent arrest of the driver.

According to the evidence collected so far by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, the driver with the initials D.T. was driving at an extremely high speed. He violated the traffic rules, which led to the fatal collision with a "Honda" motorcycle.

„D.T. will be brought to criminal liability as a defendant for intentionally causing the death of more than one person while driving a motor vehicle“, the prosecutor's office specified. The supervising prosecutor is preparing a request to the court to impose the most severe measure of restraint - detention in custody against the driver of the car.

The tragic incident occurred yesterday afternoon. The 17-year-old I.S. from Mezdra, who was driving the motorcycle, and his companion - 16-year-old Y.M. from the village of Zgorigrad - died on the spot.

As a sign of sympathy for the grief of the relatives, the Municipality of Mezdra has declared a three-day mourning period starting today in memory of the deceased young people.