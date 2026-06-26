New reshuffles in parliament

The National Assembly approved a series of personnel changes in the composition of its standing committees during today's plenary session, with the reshuffles covering MPs from the GERB – UDF and “Progressive Bulgaria“ groups, reports “Darik“.

Evgeni Dyankov from the GERB – UDF parliamentary group is leaving his post as deputy chairman and member of the Committee on European Affairs and Control of European Funds. His place is taken by his party colleague Hristo Gadzhev. Gadzhev himself also enters the Defense Committee in place of Vladislav Goranov.

For his part, Goranov becomes a member of the Energy Committee. Evgeni Dyankov also joins the Energy Committee. In the same committee, there is also a change in the representatives of “Progressive Bulgaria“ – Tihomir Totev has been released, and his place is taken by Zdravko Markov.

Zdravko Markov leaves the Defense Committee, where his position will be taken by Tihomir Totev.

A reshuffle has also been made in the ranks of “Progressive Bulgaria“ in the Committee on Labor, Demographic and Social Policy. Pavlina Kovacheva has been released as a member, and Vaska Milusheva has taken her place.

In parallel, Vaska Milusheva leaves the Committee for the Direct Participation of Citizens and Interaction with Civil Society. The position she vacated in this structure will be taken by Pavlina Kovacheva.