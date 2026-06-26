Rumen Radev: I have a meeting with Aleksandar Vucic

A meeting between Rumen Radev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is upcoming, at which bilateral relations and possible problems in the region will be discussed, BGNES reports.

The reason for the statement were warnings in a number of Western media outlets that the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC) plays a destabilizing role for security in the countries of the Western Balkans.

Asked about his position on the influence of religious institutions, Radev is categorical that the two spheres should not be mixed.

„I do not want to interfere in the work of any church. I do not want to mix politics with religion. That is why my position on sanctions against a cleric“, the Prime Minister points out.

According to him, all controversial issues in the region should be resolved entirely at the institutional and diplomatic level, and not through religious pressure.

The solution to the emerging cases will be sought in direct talks with the state leadership of the neighboring country.

“I prefer to resolve them at a high political level with President Vučić. I have a meeting with him in the foreseeable future. If we have any problems, we will share them“, Radev added.

In recent months, authoritative international publications such as the BBC, “The Economist“, “Financial Times“, “Le Monde“ and “Neue Züricher Zeitung“ have published a series of in-depth analyses. They examine the role of the Serbian Orthodox Church during the protests in Montenegro, the relationship between the Serbian state and the church, and their overall influence on regional politics.