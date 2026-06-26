Slavi Trifonov: Journalists work according to personal sympathies

The leader of the "There is such a people" party; Slavi Trifonov sharply criticized the Bulgarian media for the lack of reaction to the new state budget proposed by the government. In his position on social networks, he accused journalists of double standards, emphasizing the drastic difference between the financial parameters of the previous and current draft budget.

Here is the entire position of Slavi Trifonov:

Dear journalists,

I deeply respect your profession and for many years I have been reading your analyzes very carefully every day. Especially the political and economic analyzes. I did not study economics, but I have been involved in business for many years, and politics has always interested me. I am also interested in show news for obvious reasons, but lately politics and economics have been such a show that they have completely displaced my interest in show business.

That is why I will ask you a question now, dear friends. You all unanimously criticized the budget submitted by the previous government. I even think that some of you protested against the budget together with the Gen Z generation. Now the new government, headed by Prime Minister Radev, who also criticized that budget, has a new proposal for a state budget. I even remember that then he, as a prominent president-economist, said that the budget of the previous government should be withdrawn immediately because it is harmful. Unpleasant. Bad. Downright disgusting.

Well, now, dear colleagues, he, as Prime Minister, is proposing a new budget. And now I want to make a simple comparison. The previous budget - a 3 percent deficit, approved by the EC and reforms planned to reduce the deficit in the coming years. The current budget - 5.7 percent deficit, threat from the EC to put the country in an excessive deficit procedure and a new 10 billion debt.

And now, fellow journalists, my question to you.

Why aren't you protesting now?

Why aren't you tearing this draft budget into small pieces, since, comparing it to the previous draft budget, this one is many times worse?

Why aren't you calling for the government to resign, for new elections and why aren't you on the yellow pavements together with the Gen Z generation?

Ah, I remember. You don't work according to the facts, but according to your personal sympathies.