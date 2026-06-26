Destroyed a drifting drone near Kranevo

The Navy destroyed a drifting drone, the Navy Headquarters in Varna announced.

The information about the presence of an unmanned aerial vehicle seven nautical miles east of Kranevo was submitted today by the “Border Police". The reconnaissance of the site was carried out by a rescue ship from the Naval Base in Varna. The drone was destroyed on site, as there was a concern about residual explosives. All safety measures were taken during the operation.

The sailors acted on the orders of the fleet commander Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov, with the permission of the Chief of Defense.