Violeta Komitova: There are an exceptionally large number of oligarchs who have dug into the state budget! 10 million euros a day go to mowing grass!

The guardrails showed very poor resistance to a simple hit from a TIR. They are called elastic fences and their purpose is to absorb such random deviations. They may be of lower quality or thinner, a technical expertise must be done. That cannot be said. This was stated in the program “From the Day” on BNT by the former Minister of Regional Development Violeta Komitova.

There are several companies that make guardrails in Bulgaria. They are from the companies that subscribe to the RIA. Every 4-5 years they get 5-year contracts. There are 2-3 companies. The last public procurement was for 500 million euros and was signed in the last days of the Zhelyazkov government for 4 years. For 20 years, competition at the curbs has been avoided. If the new government is looking for an oligarchy in road construction, it is full of those who are on a subscription basis, she explained and gave an example that in 2021 it terminated the contracts with the maintenance companies, but immediately after it, the following governments restored the same companies, she explained.

In her words, road maintenance contracts should be one-year.

At the “Hemus” Motorway, we have an investment process that started incorrectly. 2 billion were given for in-house orders, but there are no construction documents. The money cannot be given first. First, the projects are prepared on paper, we receive a construction permit, we prepare a bill of quantities, in which we can see how much it will cost. I do not advise anyone to start building without a building permit, the former regional minister revealed.

„Baba Alino” is the same case. By law, buildings must be demolished. I am sorry that this beautiful thing must be demolished. What do we tell entrepreneurs - go to the sea, there are groves, start building, she announced.

It all started with a lie. In 2023, when the tolerance certificates were issued, there were no houses. They were built in 2023-2024. The chief architect could not have not known. In this case, it is about turning a blind eye. The municipality has the right to declare the tolerance certificates null and void and I expect this to happen, Komitova was indignant.

Things are very difficult to change in our country. The main reason for this is the human factor. There are an extremely large number of oligarchs who have infiltrated the state budget. These are about 2,000 companies with subscriptions, she said.