Vladislav Panev: The road to state bankruptcy is paved by good politicians, bad politicians are taking the state out of it

The road to state bankruptcy is paved by good politicians, bad politicians are taking the state out of it, said Vladislav Panev, MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" in the studio of "From the Day".

Vladislav Panev, DB: "When we talk about reforms, I see a fear among those in power that someone might get angry with them. The road to state bankruptcy is paved by good politicians, and bad politicians take the state out of it."

Regarding the 2026 Budget plan-account, Panev stated:

Vladislav Panev, DB: "This year's budget surpasses everything, even Temenuzhka Petkova's budget. The main expenses will go to projects that are not related to future economic growth. We are starting with 5.7% in relatively good times."

Regarding DB's concerns regarding state money, Panem commented:

Vladislav Panev, DB: "We are concerned that the government is setting too high a deficit so that in December it can congratulate itself on its success that it managed to lower it below the previously set amount. They do not have the physical ability to spend so much money by the end of the year. Capital expenditures so far are several hundred million, i.e. 10 billion must be spent in a few months. One option is not to spend this money and the budget at the end of the year to be lower. They can be spent if advances are given out for future work. I hope it doesn't get to that point and that is the role of the opposition – to control so that it doesn't get to that point."

About the excessive deficit procedure, the deputy from the DB said:

Vladislav Panev, DB: "There are at least 10 countries, if not more, in an excessive deficit procedure. Our debt is relatively low – 29.9% of GDP at the end of the year, which is the fourth lowest in the EU. We have structural problems that the new government is not addressing at the moment."