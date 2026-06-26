Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov wants Bulgaria to restore its membership in the Russian scientific institute "Dubna"

"My conviction is that Bulgaria has an interest in restoring its full membership in the Institute, where most specialists in Bulgarian nuclear science and energy received their training".

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov during today's parliamentary control in the National Assembly. This is about the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in the city of Dubna in Russia.

In 2022, the then Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov froze Bulgaria's participation, but according to the institute's rules, the membership fee remains due despite limited participation, explained Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov. Between 2023 and 2025, Bulgaria has accumulated nearly 5 million in debt to it.

In response to his support for our full membership, Hristov added that "the budget issue remains", which will be addressed.

"At this stage, the Republic of Bulgaria continues to find itself in the special situation of limited membership in the Institute, in a status arising from the international legal commitments undertaken, which the state cannot unilaterally ignore".

Currently, 26 Bulgarian scientists work there, and Assoc. Prof. Lachezar Kostov is the deputy director.

"I call on you to make the necessary effort to make this payment," said the MP from the "Vazrazhdane" party; Angel Yanchev.