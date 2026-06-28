Weather today, forecast for Sunday, June 28: Sunny and hot

Sunday will be sunny. There will be a light, in the eastern regions - to moderate wind from the east-northeast.

Hot weather is expected with maximum temperatures between 32° and 37°. A yellow code for high temperatures has been declared for 14 regions in the country. In some regions, the minimum temperatures will remain around and above 20 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be sunny, with to moderate wind from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 28° and 30°, the sea water temperature - 25-26°, and the sea waves - 1-2 points.

In the mountains it will also be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, insignificant cumulus clouds will develop. There will be a moderate, and on the ridges - temporarily strong northeasterly wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 28°, and at 2000 meters - about 17°.

On Monday it will be sunny. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountains in Western Bulgaria. In the eastern regions, a weak to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 33° and 38°.

On Tuesday afternoon, short-term rain will fall over Western Bulgaria, and on Wednesday - also over the northeastern regions. There will also be thunderstorms mainly in the mountains. On Tuesday, temperatures will rise by another 1-2 degrees, and on Wednesday they will begin to gradually decrease.

On Thursday, short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected in many places, with hail also possible.