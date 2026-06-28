Dimitar Manolov: The bigger clashes will happen when the 2027 Budget begins to be prepared

Budget of inertia - this is how the chairman of the Podkrepa CT Dimitar Manolov determines the financial framework for the year.

In front of "Supportive People" on Bulgaria ON AIR, he insisted on changes to the draft budget.

"All these madnesses that the political system in Bulgaria gives birth to, at some point turn out to be not so simple to implement, because the madmen who propose such things are so crazy that they don't know that they are crazy. We call this the "Dunning-Kruger" effect, Manolov pointed out on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

He also commented on the topic of the payment of civil servants.

"Civil servants, unlike those working under an employment contract, and especially those in the private sector, receive a salary, and do not receive a salary in an envelope as a supplement. They do not receive additional payment for professional experience and seniority, which is also received by those who "give birth" to these ideas in the National Assembly. Not to mention the amount paid in some special institutions. Civil servants do not have the right to strike, they do not have the right to collective bargaining and a number of other things. The only thing they are entitled to is a black statement that cannot be a joke - they have the right to a free funeral," the unionist also stated.

He revealed that his colleagues from the union are organizing a protest for the day the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation will be held.

"A warning protest. It is not surprising that other protests will occur if things go in this direction. The bigger clashes will occur when the budget for next year begins to be prepared," the unionist predicted.