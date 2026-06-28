GERB leader Boyko Borisov, who today at a meeting with the party's youth in Kyustendil, commented on both the topic of curbs and the budget proposed by the government.

Borisov said that their governments have coped with the task on their own and added that he is preparing an alternative cabinet with new faces.

Boyko Borisov, GERB leader: "Even if you put concrete, a 50-ton truck will either jump over again or if it doesn't jump over, it will go back and crush the other cars. He is absolutely right, mentality is the one thing that is very important, because Mezdra is a mentality. That's what he wants to say and I absolutely support him. I wouldn't attack them and he's right, Radev, unfortunately, because it always happens like this, unfortunately, such accidents always happen. We did hundreds of kilometers with double guardrails, but against human stupidity and a 50-ton truck - it's hard to work."