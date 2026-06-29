Weather today, forecast for Monday, June 29: Sunny and very hot again

It will be sunny and very hot again. The first-degree warning, code yellow, for high temperatures, will now affect the entire country. Maximum values will increase further and will be between 34° and 39°, in Sofia – around 34°. The wind will be weak to moderate from the east-northeast.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea Coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 29° and 34°. There will be a moderate wind from the east-northeast. The sea water temperature is 25°-26°, and the sea waves will be weak.

It will also be sunny in the mountains. The wind will be moderate, and in places on the high ridges and peaks and strong with a northeasterly direction.

The weather will remain hot on Tuesday, but in the afternoon hours in places over Western Bulgaria, mainly in the mountains, rain will fall in places with thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise by another degree or two and in the extreme southwestern regions they will reach 40°.

On Wednesday and in the following days, in many parts of the country there will be precipitation and thunderstorms, hail is also possible, and maximum temperatures will slightly decrease.