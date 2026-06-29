Parliamentary delegation led by Mihaela Dotsova will participate in the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul

A parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova will participate today in the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul, Turkey. The forum is hosted by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (Majlis) of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus, the press center of the Bulgarian Parliament told BTA.

The Bulgarian parliamentary delegation includes the head of the National Assembly delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ivan Lalov, and the deputy head of the delegation, Daniel Mitov.

The NATO parliamentary summit will be attended by speakers of parliaments and heads of delegations from the 32 member states of the alliance, as well as the leadership of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. The Istanbul Forum is taking place immediately before the NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government on 7 and 8 July 2026 in Ankara.

The participants in the NATO Parliamentary Summit will discuss key topics on the Euro-Atlantic defence and security agenda for 2026. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, will address the forum delegates.

It is planned that the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will address the parliamentarians from the NATO member states. They will be greeted by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş, and the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Marcos Perestrelo.

The meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the alliance countries in Istanbul precedes the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara in early July. The meeting in the Turkish capital is expected to be attended by the 32 heads of state and government of the alliance, nearly 100 ministers, numerous high-ranking diplomats, representatives of international organizations and thousands of foreign guests, Turkish media reported. Over 3,000 journalists have applied for accreditation to cover the event.