Installing concrete barriers on the country's roads will not lead to a reduction in the number of accidents. Experts in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT united around this thesis. According to them, stricter measures on the road, more checks and restrictions for drivers are needed.

Eng. Georgi Zlatev, member of the Roads Branch Chamber: "This diagram shows that the highest class that can hold trucks is H4B, but it requires crash tests with 900-ton cars, buses, to be certified, to see what the impact is on people. Only in Italy are H3 systems used, which can hold up to a 13-ton truck."

Petya Ivanova, "Angels on the Road" association: "A country of paradoxes. We have written and will ask again - let there be an inspection for the last 10 years of who made the barriers and when will there finally be those convicted and held accountable. Five years of asking ministers, asking deputies, asking all institutions to do their job and all we do is move from city to city and discuss just another tragedy."

Ilia Todorov, Association of Accident Victims: "When a road is designed and concrete barriers are not laid, there is no way they can be laid. The difference between hitting a truck moving towards you head-on, even if it's not loaded, and catching up with a broken-down one is enormous. Both kinetic energy and reaction time - have nothing to do with the two hypotheses."