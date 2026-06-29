MES publishes the results of the National External Assessment for grades 7 and 10

The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) publishes the results of the national external assessment at the end of grades 7 and 10.

Students and their parents can make a inquiry in the system https://infopriem.mon.bg/

The check is done with an entry number and identification code.

Within three days of the announcement of the results, students can familiarize themselves with with the assessed examination work under the conditions and in accordance with the procedure published on the website of the relevant regional education department.