We express sincere satisfaction with the decision of the Administrative Court - Dobrich, which ruled that the head of the NSO, Gen. Emil Tonev the disclosure of the costs of security for the leader of the Democratic Rights Movement Delyan Peevski.

This is written in an official position from the Democratic Rights Movement:

"We recall that Mr. Peevski repeatedly insisted on shedding light on the facts related to the security assigned to him by a decision of the Commission by law, in order to stop speculation and lies on the subject, but he was refused with the argument that this constitutes classified information.

Now the truth has come to light and it points to one thing - that these politicians, analysts and journalists who screamed and roared about millions spent on security every year, with which they could build kindergartens, schools and universities, are just plain liars.

Mr. Peevski's security costs a little over 220,000 leva for 10 months, and an important detail is that the personnel of the National Security Service, who performed this task, continues to be part of the NSO and today probably guards another guarded person, because they work that.

But as Lincoln said - “You can fool some of the people all the time, or fool all of the people some of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time.”

And everyone in the PP-DB is trying to lie to everyone all of the time.

No chance - the truth is always stronger than a lie!".