RHI-Burgas about fuel oil on beaches: Sea samples do not show water pollution

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Burgas has examined the quality of the bathing waters in the sea, and the results of the inspections are excellent. This was announced by the deputy director of RHI-Burgas, Dr. Mariana Kofinova, quoted by BNT.

“We do not have any microbiological pollution of the bathing waters and this should not worry citizens“, added Kofinova.

However, the health inspectorate advises beachgoers to avoid contact with the fuel oil balls that the sea has been throwing onto the beaches of the Southern Black Sea coast in recent weeks. The recommendation is that people should not step on them or touch them with their hands.

„If fuel oil does get on the skin, it should be removed as quickly as possible so as not to cause irritation or an allergic reaction. Children are a little more sensitive, as are adults, to various chemical contaminants. This should be removed promptly and the child should be monitored“, explained Dr. Kofinova.

If the area where the contamination occurred becomes red, the skin should be monitored. If the reaction does not subside, the RZI-Burgas recommends seeking medical attention.

The health inspectorate also warns that fuel oil should not be cleaned with solvents or other aggressive preparations.

„It should be cleaned and washed with liquid soap or regular soap. This is the way to clean the skin, as each thinner can contribute to additional damage to the skin itself. These are chemical substances that are dangerous and are not intended for application to the skin“, explained the deputy director of the RZI-Burgas.

The health inspectorate reminds that cleaning up pollution on the beaches is the obligation of the concessionaires and tenants. They are familiar with the signals and emphasize morning cleaning, but it is possible that oil balls can come out during the day. If pollution is noticed, citizens should notify the beach staff so that it can be removed promptly.