The Minister of Defense: There are 22 formations in the army, ready to participate in extinguishing fires

There are 22 formations in the army, actively participating in extinguishing fires, of which seven are located in Northern Bulgaria, and 15 - in Southern Bulgaria, with up to 400 people. This was said during a briefing by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, BTA reports. “We are fully prepared to provide assistance and to work, as always, with the Ministry of Interior“, Stoyanov added. According to him, the helicopters are equipped with the necessary crews.

The army is ready to help. The available equipment that will be used to extinguish fires includes four "Cougar" helicopters, two "Mi-17" helicopters and one "Spartan" aircraft with the new "Guardian" fire extinguishing system. According to him, the aircraft system has not yet been tested in real conditions. "We hope that it will show its effectiveness this year," the Minister of Defense added.