Head-on collision on the Burgas - Malko Tarnovo road, one of the drivers died

One person died and another is in life-threatening condition after a serious head-on collision on the Burgas - Malko Tarnovo road. The victim is a 51-year-old man from the village of Krushevets, who died shortly after the impact at the “Burgasmed“ hospital.

The second driver who caused the road accident is a 65-year-old Burgas resident. He was taken to the University Hospital-Burgas with multiple injuries and was admitted for treatment in the “Reanimation“ ward.

The road accident occurred at around 12:10 p.m. approximately one kilometer after the “Bosna“ checkpoint in the direction of Burgas. According to initial data, a head-on collision between two passenger cars occurred.

Due to the accident, traffic in the area is limited to one lane. Traffic is being regulated manually by police officers. An inspection has begun at the scene, carried out by teams of the Sozopol Regional Administration. The causes of the accident are being clarified.