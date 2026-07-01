Weather today, forecast for Thursday, July 2: Torrential rain, thunderstorms and slight cooling

The second day of July will bring a sharp change in the weather and a temporary breath of air from the summer heat.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced yellow code for torrential rain and thunderstorms throughout the country for Thursday. Cloudiness will be significant throughout the day, with intense summer-like precipitation expected, accompanied by strong ten-minute thunderstorms and conditions for hail, especially in the central regions and along the Black Sea coast.

The air pressure in the morning will be slightly higher than the average for the month, but will begin to decrease during the day. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. In most of the country, maximum temperatures will slightly decrease compared to the previous days and will vary between 30°C and 35°C. In Sofia, thermometers are expected to reach around 30°C.

Forecasters remind that these atmospheric disturbances are typical for the beginning of the month. Despite the rains on Thursday, the long-term forecast of BNT shows that the total amount of precipitation for July will remain below the climatic norm, and after July 10 the country will enter a prolonged dry period with extreme heat of up to 43 degrees.