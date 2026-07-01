Large fire in a waste processing facility near Bankya

A waste processing facility near Bankya is on fire. Thick black smoke is rising from the warehouse. There is a large building materials hypermarket nearby.

The fire alarm in the warehouse of a plastic processing company at Str. „Bansko Shose“, Republika District, Sofia, was reported at 4:30 p.m.

6 fire engines with teams from the SDPBZN are responding to the fire. A chemical vehicle and an ambulance have also been dispatched. Upon arrival at the scene, the teams found that two plastic processing warehouses were on fire.

According to bTV, all workers have been evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Photos posted to the bTV platform Az, raportor show thick smoke rising.