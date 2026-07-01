Katya Paneva: Budget 2026 should be about reforms, not spending

The budget 2026 should be about reforms, not spending. The rulers were given a mandate to make the reforms that will be as optimal as possible for Bulgaria. This was stated by the deputy from the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria” Katya Paneva in the program “Live Day” on NOVA NEWS regarding the budget for 2026 adopted by the Council of Ministers.

According to her, the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria” will make its own proposals between the first and second reading of the budget. “We will certainly criticize and submit our proposals. We hope that our colleagues will listen to them. It is not normal to increase administrative expenses with a deficit of 5.7%. If these funds remain at the previous year's levels, the deficit will decrease by several points," she pointed out. And added: "Two years ago, the investment program was for 10 billion leva. Now we are talking about an almost double increase. I do not think that municipalities have the opportunity to realize investments for such a large-scale resource within a few months."

According to her, the government had the opportunity to undertake more serious structural changes. "The fact that they have adopted certain policies should not be an excuse. They had the opportunity to propose serious reforms, and they also have a parliamentary majority to support them. Determination is important," Paneva said.

She expressed doubt that the next budget will include the promised reforms, including cuts in the administration. “I rather see a retreat from the initial proposals for reforms and limiting unnecessary spending. Investments in small settlements are important because they create conditions for business development. But they must be directed towards innovation and economic growth in order to increase the country's competitiveness”, commented the MP.

Regarding the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund, Paneva noted that the funds continue to grow, without this leading to a tangible improvement in health services. “We will yet see whether some of our proposals will find a place in the budget. Over the past five years, the budget of the health insurance fund has grown by nearly 90%, but I would not say that the quality of health services has improved. There are many gaps and serious reforms are needed to stop the leaks and inefficient spending of public funds”, she said.