Truck and minibus collide head-on near Botevgrad, six people injured

Six people were injured in a head-on accident between a truck and a minibus on the Skravena - Botevgrad road, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Sofia told BTA. According to initial data, no one was seriously injured.

The six were workers and were riding in the minibus. Emergency teams are examining them on site, and all the injured are contacts.

The truck driver's alcohol and drug tests are negative. The minibus driver's tests are expected.

Currently, traffic on the road is restricted. The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) announced that a detour route has been introduced for passenger cars from the road junction "Novachene" - Novachene - Skravena - Botevgrad - Sofia. Heavy goods vehicles are waiting in place. In the direction of Vratsa, passenger cars are diverted from the road junction "Botevgrad" - Botevgrad - Novachene - Vratsa.

A detour route has been organized to Sofia via Rebarkovo and Svoge.