NRA: No significant violations during inspections of major festivals in Burgas

There were no significant violations during inspections of major music festivals held last week in Burgas region. This was announced by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) after a control carried out during the events.

Two of the festivals were placed under constant monitoring by the NRA, and a full inventory was carried out in one. The inspectors reported good fiscal discipline and correct reporting of turnover.



The NRA defines good fiscal discipline at major festivals as a positive trend, especially considering Bulgaria's upcoming hosting of the international song contest “Eurovision“ next year.

At a briefing in Burgas two days ago, the spokesperson for the Territorial Directorate of the National Revenue Agency Hristo Uzunov indicated that the revenue agency positively assesses the practice of festival organizers to accept all payments in cashless form. According to him, this ensures greater transparency of financial operations and allows the actual turnover from events to be reported correctly. Uzunov defined the approach as an example of good fiscal behavior on the part of the organizers.



At the same time, inspections on the Black Sea coast show that violations at commercial establishments continue to occur. Since the beginning of the summer control campaign, the National Revenue Agency has carried out over 2,200 inspections, during which about 700 violations were identified. Their share is highest in the Burgas region - 42 percent. Among the most common violations are failure to issue receipts, differences in cash balances, missing details in fiscal receipts and incorrect reporting of turnover.

/БП/

Source: www.bta.bg