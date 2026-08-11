The mayor of Tryavna with the latest information on the explosions at the military plant in the village of Belitsa

We saw how a warehouse literally disappeared. This shows that there was an extremely large detonation. This was said by the mayor of Tryavna Dencho Minev on Nova TV.

We recall that yesterday a loud explosion was heard from the military plant in the village of Belitsa. There were no victims or injuries, 300 workers were evacuated immediately. An entire warehouse storing ammunition burned down in the incident.

According to the Minister of the Interior, there is no evidence of external intervention in the explosion. The investigation continues.

According to the mayor of Tryavna, the first signals were received from people in the area about a loud explosion. Dencho Minev also specified that the last explosion was at 2:28 p.m.

The mayor of Tryavna also noted that there is no danger to tourists.