How the Russian "pedophile hunt" and extreme Nazi ideas led to the murder on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv

Neo-Nazism, Russian anti-pedophile propaganda and cruelty uncharacteristic of children. A number of videos on social networks, facts, speculations and hypotheses. After the brutal case of the murder of a 37-year-old man in Plovdiv, the echo of what happened still resonates among society, and questions are swarming one after another, comments "Nova TV".

What happens when the extreme ideas of the “pedophile hunters“ come into the field of view of children?

The death of Georgi Kuzev after the brutal beating at the Youth Hill in Plovdiv raised exactly this question. The case has become one of the most discussed topics in recent days, and there is increasing talk about the possible growth of a youth movement for “hunting pedophiles“ in our country.

Charges have been brought against five of the young people, the investigation continues, and part of the evidence collected is video recordings and photographs showing the faces of the children and the victim, flags with swastikas and a repeating sign with a folded thumb. What could be behind the motives of the organized youth group?

Who is Tesak - the founder of the Russian movement “Occupy Pedophilia”?

The phenomenon of “pedophile hunters“ is not new. For years, groups have existed on the Internet that use fake profiles to establish contact with people presented as potential sexual abusers. The problem begins where civil reaction is not a signal to the police, but turns into public humiliation, beatings and punishment.

One of the most famous examples comes from Russia. After 2010, the group "Occupy Pedophilia" appeared there - a network of "pedophile hunters", self-identifying as such, founded by the Russian neo-Nazi Maxim Martsinkevich - Tesak. Human Rights Watch describes it as the most famous of a number of Russian groups that carry out violent attacks and publish the recordings online.

The group claims to hunt down pedophiles. In practice, however, its main targets are homosexual men and other members of the LGBTI community. The victims are lured through online meetings, after which they are attacked, humiliated and filmed. Cases of beatings, broken bones, threats and severe psychological consequences have been documented, most often in the videos showing how the victims' heads are shaved, after which LGBTI flags are painted on their foreheads.

Maxim Marcinkevich did not start out as a “pedophile hunter“.

Before that, he was known as a neo-Nazi and leader of the far-right group Format 18. Marcinkevich has been convicted more than once for inciting ethnic hatred.

The “Occupy Pedophilia“ movement uses a well-known model: fake profile - bait - meeting - group of people - public humiliation and filming of the act. The phenomenon is characterized by a sense of belonging. The participant is not just a person who commits a beating, but is part of a “mission“. It has an enemy and specific rules.

At its peak, the movement had structures in 22 cities in Russia and Ukraine, and its imitators were active in dozens of other Russian regions. A study published in the Journal of Family Violence indicates that followers and copycat groups reached about 40 regions of Russia. According to Wikipedia, there are hundreds of videos distributed online.

In Russia, “Occupy Pedophilia“ does not exist in isolation. Other initiatives with a similar logic have emerged around the project - “Occupy Narcophilia“, “Occupy Alcoholism“ and “Occupy Gerontophilia“. An academic study describes this system as part of a broader ideological construct built around the idea of “purging“ of society from certain groups and behaviors.

What is the hand gesture of the “pedophile hunters”?

Among the most recognizable symbols of “Occupy Pedophilia“ is the specific hand gesture - a fist with a raised thumb, but not completely folded.

A study of the movement published by the Central European University describes this gesture as a modification of the “thumbs up”, used as a sign of community and associated with the idea of destroying “pedophiles”. The photos of the children from the Youth Hill show each of them posing, making the sign in question, next to the bloodied Kuzev after the beating.

The Flag of the Third Reich

In some images, the young people are holding a red flag with a gray eagle. The flag represents the Nazi state symbol - an eagle holding a wreath with a swastika in the middle. The swastika is a central symbol of Nazi propaganda. It was used on the flag, posters, uniforms and emblems of the regime. After the Nazis came to power, the symbol became one of the most recognizable signs of the regime's propaganda and began to be associated with racial hierarchy and the idea of \u200b\u200b“Aryan“ identity.

Nazi propaganda historically paid particular attention to the young. The American Holocaust Museum describes how the regime purposefully used youth organizations and schools to ideologically educate and subjugate young people.

Beyond “Occupy Pedophilia”

“Pedophile hunters” are not only known within the borders of Russia. According to Buzz feed news, in 2013, “Proyecto Pilla-Pilla”, inspired by “Occupy Pedophilia”, appeared in Spain. The group uses a similar approach. The Spanish newspaper El País later described the group as an imitation of the Russian movement and reported accusations against its members.

In 2014, Facebook and Instagram removed accounts associated with “Occupy Pedophilia“ because they posted videos of attacks, but many of them were copied and republished. Later, even memes and fake groups were created.

The Bulgarian dimension: Alen Simeonov - the Bulgarian “pedophile hunter“

In this story, the name of Alen Simeonov inevitably appears. He is publicly known for his actions against people he presents as pedophiles, and for using “bait“ on the Internet. However, Simeonov himself has repeatedly stated that his approach does not include physical violence. According to the model he presented, after identifying the alleged perpetrator, the information should be passed on to the police and the prosecutor's office. Alen Simeonov, showing the characteristic thumbs-up sign, appears in numerous publications by young people from Plovdiv. According to the investigation, they imitated him.

The anti-pedophile movement is widespread in Bulgaria. In 2025, a protest took place in Veliko Tarnovo. The organizers say that they are engaged in civil arrests of alleged pedophiles and that they were inspired by Alen Simeonov. One of the participants claims that in about two years they have "caught" nearly 50 people, BTA writes.

What does the black metal genre have in common?

In the photos, we see that some of the young people are wearing metal band T-shirts. They also appear with death metal logos in the court case. This has led to many speculations that it was the children's musical interests that prompted them to show aggression. Among the symbols on their T-shirts is that of the group Mayhem - a Norwegian black metal band. It is among the pioneers of the so-called second wave of Norwegian metal, which has become one of the most influential formations in the genre.

In the early 1990s, there is evidence of a series of serious crimes related to the black metal ideology. The Guardian describes arson of churches, the suicide of Mayhem vocalist Per Yngve “Ded“ Olin and the Murder of Guitarist Euronymous by Varg Vikernes.

A 2025 meta-analysis published in Psychology of Violence reviewed 35 independent studies and found a link between exposure to violent lyrics and aggressive thoughts, feelings, and behavior.

Source: nova.bg