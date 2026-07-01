The Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau (GDBOP) dismantled an illegal cigarette factory in Mizia, among those arrested is a wanted man

The General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime has uncovered a high-tech cigarette factory operating on the territory of a former pulp factory in the town of Mizia.

The specialized anti-mafia operation was carried out this afternoon after a joint international investigation between the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, the Police Central Bureau of Investigation, Poland, and OLAF.

Nine people were detained - seven foreigners and two Bulgarian citizens.

Details about the police operation were announced by the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, Senior Commissioner Darin Kostov: “The interesting thing about this case is that this time, thanks to the quick actions of our colleagues, we were able to detain the workers who were trying to leave the country,“ he pointed out and added that one of them has been wanted since 2022 for participating in the operation of another illegal cigarette factory. cigarettes.

Two trucks were also seized, which were transporting some of the machines and equipment. Large quantities of cigarettes and materials for their production were also found.

The factory is modernly equipped, soundproofed and equipped with a generator for its own electricity production, with separate premises for the workers.

The operational and search activities continue.