How will the European Commission ensure that the pursuit of technological sovereignty will not lead to new dependencies and additional pressure on energy systems and water resources? This question was raised by Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Kristian Vigenin, during a debate in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs. European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkunen presented the Technological Sovereignty Package, which aims to reduce the EU's dependence on foreign digital technologies, cloud services and critical digital infrastructure.

„We welcome the Commission's Technological Sovereignty Package. "We clearly need to reduce our dangerous dependence on foreign digital infrastructure, cloud services and platforms. At the same time, we have an opportunity to learn from the mistakes of our partners and competitors, because the United States is not as shining an example as some have tried to present it," Vigenin said. He noted that the chaotic development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States is already causing serious controversy at the local and state levels, and warned that Europe should avoid a similar model.

„The expected expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing and data centers will significantly increase demand for energy, water and grid capacity. At the same time, we are already facing increasing pressures related to climate and resource constraints“, the Bulgarian MEP stressed.

Vigenin asked the European Commission specifically: What specific safeguards and incentives are being considered to ensure that Europe's digital infrastructure is both sovereign and sustainable?“

In her response, European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkunen assured that building up Europe's technological capacity sustainably is among the Commission's top priorities. She announced that the EU plans to triple the capacity of European data centres in the coming years, supporting the construction of only the most energy-efficient facilities, using clean energy and sparing natural resources. According to her, each member state will have to designate special zones for the accelerated construction of data centers, and the Commission is already working on pan-European criteria for energy efficiency and transparency in their operation.

Vigenin summarized that Europe needs technological sovereignty, but it must be built in a way that simultaneously strengthens digital independence, energy security and sustainable resource management.

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/