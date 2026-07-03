The search for 11-year-old Natalia continues for the fourth day. Last night, volunteers and police searched the area around the village of Yunak - 30 km from the village of Konstantinovo, where the child's home is.

According to information from a witness, the girl and the 40-year-old man she was with were spotted near a railway line. On social networks, volunteers called for drones and thermal cameras to survey the terrain from above. For the moment, the Ministry of Interior is not releasing details of the investigation, citing the risk of putting the child's life at risk. All versions are being investigated, with kidnapping being the leading one.

On Thursday, Natalia's mother said that early Monday morning the man broke into their home and forced the girl to leave with him using threats and physical violence.