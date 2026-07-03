Sofia Municipality monitors air quality indicators after the major fire near "Lyulin"

Today, the Sofia Municipality is also monitoring air quality indicators after the major fire near "Lyulin". Plastic warehouses burned for hours, Nova TV recalls.

Yesterday, the measuring stations reported a trend towards an increase in fine dust particles, nitrogen dioxide and benzene. The peak was reached at noon, after which a decrease in the values was reported and all indicators returned to normal. However, the measures remain in place, as the situation is dynamic.

They apply with particular attention to the most at-risk groups - young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases.