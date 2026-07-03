Fiscal Council: The deficit at the end of June reached 1.9% of GDP, the highest level since 2010.

The fiscal deficit at the end of June amounted to 2.4 billion euros, or 1.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), which is the highest value for this period since 2010. This is shown by an analysis of the Fiscal Council, prepared on the basis of data from the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance has already published statistical information on the implementation of the state budget as of the end of May, as well as preliminary estimates for the main budget indicators for June. In its analysis, the Fiscal Council presents comparative data on the implementation of the budget, noting that they should be viewed in the context of the unusual situation with the extended budget.

Despite the accumulated deficit, the balance for June alone is positive. According to the analysis, it amounts to 0.11 billion euros, which is equivalent to 0.1% of GDP. This means that in June, revenues exceeded expenditures, although the accumulated deficit since the beginning of the year remains significant.