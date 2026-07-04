Rila Park Director Fired After 2.31 BAC Accident

Krassimir Andonov is no longer the director of Rila National Park. His dismissal comes after strong public pressure and widespread backlash over a traffic accident in which he was involved.

The accident occurred in Borovets, Kocherinovo Municipality. According to the investigation, Andonov lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway. It then crashed into a building in the cemetery park area.

The technical test showed a blood alcohol level of 2.31 BAC. The drug test yielded a positive result for cannabis. Pirinsko.com reported the case. The topic quickly grew into a public scandal.

The case raised questions about the standards for leaders in the state administration. This applies especially to people who manage nature conservation structures. The Directorate of the Rila National Park is responsible for territories with a large tourist flow. It is also responsible for rules, control and safety of visitors.

With the release of Andonov, the institution shows a reaction to the public tension. At this stage, the text does not provide additional details about the disciplinary procedure. It is also not specified whether there are any subsequent administrative acts.

Over the years, the name of Krasimir Andonov has been associated with the local structures of GERB in Blagoevgrad. According to political observers, he is considered close to representatives of the party. Among the names mentioned are Daniela Saveklieva, Andrey Novakov, former regional governor Biser Mihaylov and former mayor of Blagoevgrad Dr. Atanas Kambitov.

Criticism of the personnel policy in the directorate has also periodically appeared in the public sphere. It is alleged that the appointments were linked to party and family contacts. An example is the appointment of Biser Mihaylov's wife. The text describes this as work under a civil contract.

Andonov's name was also mentioned in the context of internal conflicts in GERB - Blagoevgrad. Analysts link them to tension between different camps. According to these assessments, this has weakened the local structure.

About a year ago, Andonov also appeared in a distributed video clip. He was linked to an incident in front of a nightclub in Blagoevgrad. However, the latter case led to an escalation of discontent. His dismissal is now perceived as an inevitable consequence.

The case once again raises the question of moral and political responsibility. Another problem is at the center. What are the criteria for appointing people to high public positions. And how is their behavior controlled when they represent the state.