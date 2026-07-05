Weather today, forecast for Sunday, July 5: Sunny and pleasant

Today will be mostly sunny with maximum temperatures between 25° and 30°, with cumulus clouds developing around and after noon over the eastern and mountainous regions, where light rain will fall in isolated places.

Mostly sunny Sunday with temperatures up to 30°

General synoptic situation

The atmospheric pressure in the country remains around the average for the month. The day will start with mostly clear weather over the western half of the country, while over the eastern regions in the morning there will be residual cloudiness from the previous night. Sunny weather will prevail during the day. Cumulus clouds will develop around and after noon. It will be more significant over the eastern regions and the mountains, but light rain will fall only in separate, isolated places.

Temperatures and wind

Minimum temperatures: Between 16° and 21° for the country.

Between 16° and 21° for the country. Maximum temperatures: Between 25° and 30° in most of Bulgaria.

Between 25° and 30° in most of Bulgaria. Sofia: Minimum temperature around 14°-15°, maximum – about 26°.

Minimum temperature around 14°-15°, maximum – about 26°. Wind: In most of the country, a light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. In the eastern regions, the wind will be from the north-northeast.

Weather in the mountains

Before noon in the mountain ranges it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, the cloudiness will increase and light rain will fall in isolated places. There will be a moderate, and on the higher ridges a temporarily strong northwesterly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will reach about 21°, and at 2000 meters it will be about 14°.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast

There will be variable, more often significant cloudiness over the coast. In places, short-term light rain will fall. Before noon, a moderate north wind will blow, which will turn east-southeast after noon.

Maximum air temperatures: Between 25° and 27°.

Between 25° and 27°. Sea water temperature: Around 24° – 26°.

Around 24° – 26°. Sea waves: 2-3 points.

Source: NIMH