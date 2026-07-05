Tree falls on moving car near Jebel

A driver escaped without serious injuries after a tree fell on her car while driving on the main road between Kardzhali and Jebel. The incident occurred during heavy rain and gusty winds.

Gergana Bankova from the Rhodope village of Zhaltusha says she was returning home when, upon entering a wooded area, the tree suddenly fell on her car.

“I had no chance to stop. There were also cars behind me. Everything happened in seconds. I continued driving a little longer, not realizing what exactly had happened,“ she says.

After she managed to pull off the road, she was in shock. A little later, fire brigade teams arrived at the scene, cleared the fallen tree and restored traffic.

The car suffered significant material damage - a broken windshield, a deformed roof and damage to the interior. Fortunately, the driver escaped with only minor injuries from broken glass.

According to the family, the repair will be complex and expensive, and the car cannot be used at the moment.

According to Gergana Bankova, upon arrival, the traffic police officers performed a standard check, including an alcohol test, which returned a negative result.

However, she claims that she did not receive a traffic accident report, since according to law enforcement agencies the case does not fall into the category of a traffic accident. The family is awaiting a document from the fire department that could be used in a possible claim for compensation.

After the incident, Gergana Bankova noticed that there were still many dead and potentially dangerous trees in the area.

According to her, the risk of similar incidents remains real and the next case may not have such a happy ending.

Her husband Julian Bankov says that the most important thing is that his wife is alive and without serious injuries. According to him, the family will consult with lawyers before deciding whether to seek liability from the road owner.

He also calls on institutions to regularly inspect and remove dangerous trees along road sections, especially in mountainous areas.