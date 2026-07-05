Weather today, forecast for Sunday, July 5: Sunny, short-term showers in the eastern regions

The weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny with maximum temperatures between 27° and 32°. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than average for the month. The night before Monday will be clear and almost quiet.

Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the country. Forecasters predict short-term local precipitation in isolated places, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions. Dangerous weather phenomena and intense thunderstorms are not expected, as the instability in the atmosphere since the beginning of the month is already weakening.

Weather by region

Sofia and Western Bulgaria : Mostly sunny weather is expected. The maximum temperature in the capital will be around 27° - 28° .

: Mostly sunny weather is expected. The maximum temperature in the capital will be around . Black Sea : There will be temporary increases in cloudiness along the sea. In Varna and Burgas, thermometers will reach around 28° . There is a small chance of brief afternoon showers in the northeastern regions.

: There will be temporary increases in cloudiness along the sea. In Varna and Burgas, thermometers will reach around . There is a small chance of brief afternoon showers in the northeastern regions. Mountains : Conditions for tourism will be relatively good. Cumulus clouds with isolated precipitation will develop in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around 22° , and at 2000 meters – about 14° .

: Conditions for tourism will be relatively good. Cumulus clouds with isolated precipitation will develop in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around , and at 2000 meters – about . Wind: Light to moderate wind from the west-northwest.

Monthly trend

This Monday marks a transition to a more stable period. Forecasts for the second and third ten days of July indicate serious warming. Prolonged heat waves are expected with temperatures in places between 38° and 43°.

Източници: НИМХ, БНТ, NOVA