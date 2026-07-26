Andrey Raichev: The data does not show a decline in trust in the Radev cabinet, this is ala-bala. They show normalization

The first months of the government of "Progressive Bulgaria" are passing by tumultuously. This was said in the overview program "Metronome" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva by sociologist Andrey Raichev.

"Everyone is attacking them, from both sides, and they are leading a relatively unique line for Bulgaria, in which we are not in particularly good relations with the current leadership of Europe, significantly better relations with the US and we are trying to demonstrate independence in foreign policy. Not that much, but we look with trepidation to see if this is possible for a small country that has traditionally been cornered and slapped," he also commented.

"The data does not show a decline in trust in the "Radev" cabinet, this is a joke. They show normalization. There are no such trends. This is "a hungry hen dreams of millet". They may arise, but nothing like that has happened so far," the sociologist emphasized.

Attacks against the government

"The attacks against the government are due to 2 different things. First, there is a crisis in the Russophile part of the votes for Radev. Not only people who love Russia, but also those who like Putin voted for him with great hopes. And these people are disappointed because he is not a Putinist. The Blues - the other pole that attacks Radev - there is a completely different mechanism there. Those years they told us that Radev would take us to Russia and what - now they have to react to the landing of the planes is the USA", explained Andrey Raichev.

"This is a very big defeat for them. And when he deals with his biggest internal opponent Delyan Peevski - they will have absolutely nothing to talk about", he was categorical.

Radev's request is "normalization", emphasized Andrey Raichev.