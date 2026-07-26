Additional ambulances and medical teams will be provided on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast from August 1st

From August 1st, additional emergency teams and more ambulances will be deployed on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast to ensure a faster response to incidents and health problems during the busiest tourist period. The measure was taken on a joint initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism and aims to ease the burden on emergency centers in resorts, where the number of people increases many times during the summer season, Nova TV reports.

The additional medical teams are expected to improve access to emergency care for both tourists and local residents, shortening the response time if necessary.

“Taking care of the health and safety of tourists is among the main priorities“, said the Minister of Tourism, Dr. Ilin Dimitrov.