Serious accident closes Dobrich-Varna road, there are injuries

Traffic on the main road II-29 Dobrich - Varna is temporarily restricted in the late afternoon of July 5, 2026 due to a serious traffic accident. The accident occurred in the area of the exit from the city of Dobrich, near the so-called “Fifth kilometer“.

According to initial data from eyewitnesses and information from NOVA, there were people injured in the accident. The injured were urgently transported by ambulances to nearby medical facilities. At the moment, there is no official medical data on their exact condition or the number of hospitalized people.

From Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (API) announced a complete change in the organization of traffic due to the blocked section. Drivers can use the following official detour route:

Dobrich – village of Stefanovo – road II-29 and back.

Teams of the “Traffic Police“ are operating at the scene of the incident, conducting inspections to clarify the causes of the accident and regulating the heavy traffic on Sunday. All drivers are urged to drive with increased caution, reasonable speed and to strictly follow the instructions of the law enforcement agencies.