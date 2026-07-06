No people: The "ANTIRadev" protests are postponed until the fall

The large-scale demonstrations against the government of “Progressive Bulgaria“ with Prime Minister Rumen Radev are postponed until the fall months.

The main reason for the decision is the low civic presence during the second consecutive protest, which took place on Friday evening, July 3.

The organizer of the event, the famous civic activist Manol Glishev, reported the lack of sufficiently broad support on the square in the midst of the summer season. The intention is for the dissatisfaction to unfold in the fall into a broader and coordinated civil movement.

Key highlights of events so far: