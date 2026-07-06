No people: The "ANTIRadev" protests are postponed until the fall

The large-scale demonstrations against the government of “Progressive Bulgaria“ with Prime Minister Rumen Radev are postponed until the fall months.
The main reason for the decision is the low civic presence during the second consecutive protest, which took place on Friday evening, July 3.
The organizer of the event, the famous civic activist Manol Glishev, reported the lack of sufficiently broad support on the square in the midst of the summer season. The intention is for the dissatisfaction to unfold in the fall into a broader and coordinated civil movement.
Key highlights of events so far:
- The second protest: The event titled “ANTIRadev“ took place on July 3 at 7:00 PM in front of the Presidency building. Traffic on "Lege" Street was temporarily blocked by the gathered citizens.
- Demands of the dissatisfied: The protesters declared themselves against the new Budget 2026, the huge deficit, the freezing of maternity leave and plans to close the Commission on Files. Sharp criticism was also directed at the foreign policy course of the cabinet, defined by the organizers as “Russian dependence“.
- Backstory: The first demonstration took place on June 27 and gathered hundreds of citizens on the yellow cobblestones. However, expectations for an upgrade of this energy on July 3 did not materialize, which imposed the threat of a new start in the fall.