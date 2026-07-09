The SJC plenum decides on the final criteria

The plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council is expected to adopt the final rules for the election of members of the new composition of the council today. This will make it clear how long candidates will be nominated, how long the election campaign will last and how long the concepts of the new members will be presented.

The changes to the Judiciary Act, which entered into force on July 1, provide for voting to be by paper ballot only, and for the sections to be located in district courts and prosecutor's offices. Only for investigators, voting is provided for by appellate districts. The elections for the professional quota must be held no later than October 17.