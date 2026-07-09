Vasil Terziev: We expect a working solution for the service of colored containers after the fire at the Ecobulpak base within a week

The Sofia Municipality is working to restore normal service of colored containers in the affected areas after the fire at the Ecobulpak base. In recent days, a series of talks have been held with the operator, and yesterday the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev also met with the owners of the company to discuss the possibilities for overcoming the difficulties.

„I expect to have a working solution within a week that will restore normal service. "We are doing everything we can to make this happen as quickly as possible," said Mayor Vasil Terziev.

The fire that broke out a week ago at the Ecobulpak base affected the facility through which a significant portion of separately collected waste in Sofia passes. The company serves colored containers in 14 of the 24 districts of the capital – „Nadezhda“, „Serdika“, „Krasna Polyana“, „Ilinden“, „Vazrazhdane“, „Vitosha“, „Lozenets“, „Izgrev“, „Slatina“, „Lyulin“, „Poduyane“, „Vrbnitsa“, „Pancharevo“ and „Bankya“. This creates temporary difficulties in service due to the limited capacity after the incident.

According to Terziev, in the first hours after the fire, the efforts of all institutions were directed towards managing the crisis and ensuring safety.

„We mobilized all resources and worked side by side with the fire department, state institutions and all involved teams to manage the situation and prevent further damage. The situation was extremely complicated, but fortunately we managed to cope“, he pointed out.

Until normal service is restored, the Sofia Municipality calls on citizens to cooperate by disposing of only properly sorted waste, crushing plastic bottles, cans and cartons to take up less space, and if possible, temporarily keeping some of the packaging at home or using the colored containers in the areas served by the other operator.

“I know this creates inconvenience. I thank all Sofia residents for their understanding and patience. I am convinced that just as we managed the crisis surrounding the fire, we will also manage its consequences“, the mayor said.