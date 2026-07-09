Police are searching for the manager of a private bakery in Pavlikeni

The police are searching for 54-year-old Dimitar Georgiev, the manager of a private bakery in Pavlikeni, who has been missing for the second day. Ministry of Interior officials are participating in the operation, using drones and thermal cameras to search the area.

According to information from employees of the enterprise, the signal about the man's disappearance was filed by his relatives, NOVA reported.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear for now, and according to the information, different versions are being considered, including kidnapping.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that a search operation is underway, but is not releasing any further details on the case at this time.