Rashkov on Nevzorov and KUB: Part of the information about the interference by some foreign embassies is confirmed

A correct part of the public information about the interference by some foreign embassies is confirmed. This was stated by the MP from the parliamentary group of the People's Party Boyko Rashkov after a hearing in the parliamentary committee for control over the services of the former chairman of the State Security Agency Denyo Denev and the former director of the Territorial Directorate of the agency in Varna Kiril Dimov, BTA reports.

The hearing was closed and is in connection with the illegal settlement “Baba Alino”, the activities of the KUB corporation and the Ukrainian citizen Oleg Nevzorov.

On June 11, the parliamentary committee for control over the security services decided to request all information from the State Security Agency about the KUB corporation, and on June 25, the chairman of the committee Rumen Milanov stated to journalists that there is a report from the State Security Agency on the case of “Baba Alino“ and the owner of the KUB corporation Oleg Nevzorov. The report is classified information and is in the registry of the National Assembly with facts and data related to pre-trial proceedings and mechanisms of criminal activity.

The interference may be political, but we did not hear explicit such allegations during the hearing, said Boyko Rashkov. He added that they did not receive an answer to almost any of the questions they asked. It is also known who changed the order, since there is only one official in one institution who can do this, but the order is not motivated, he added. We also do not have an answer to the question of why the order was sent to the court and approved in relation to one person and why the case is completely different in relation to another, Rashkov pointed out. We also do not have a convincing answer to how we have protected the interests of Bulgarian citizens and citizens who have bought properties there.

When a crime is committed, we are not bound by interstate relations and adequate measures must be taken against the perpetrator of the crime, and such measures have not been taken at this time and Nevzorov is at large, Rashkov said.

Another issue is that the three people who are required to be notified are familiar with this information - the president, the prime minister and the speaker of the National Assembly, he said. I hope the prosecutor's office will take action. It must resolve the issue of how on July 3, 2025, the security services assessed that the case was of great importance and an administrative measure should be taken to prohibit several individuals, including Nevzorov, from entering Bulgaria and the member states of the European Union, and how two weeks later a reverse decision was made, Rashkov said.